Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as inflation worries mount

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have fallen for a second day, following Wall Street lower as worries about inflation mount. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index recorded its biggest one-day drop in three months after a jump in U.S. inflation. The price rises reflect growing economic activity and pent-up consumer demand after last year’s global shutdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. But investors worry inflation might weigh on an economic recovery or prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus and near-zero interest rates.