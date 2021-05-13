Area leaders react to new mask announcement

(WAOW)-- Though the new announcement from the CDC saying that fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing masks in most places is exciting to many, city officials say the news is causing more questions than answers.

Governor Evers said in a press release on Wednesday that he looks forward to a summer hopefully without masks but it still depends on more people getting vaccinated.

"Whether it's a summer family reunion, concert with your favorite band, Fourth of July celebrations and for me and Kathy, having a cream puff at the state fair, our ability to do so safely without masks and with all the fun we have missed depends on as many people as possible getting vaccinated," Evers said.

However, though the CDC has made a ruling nationally, cities and private organizations can still make their own decisions on the matter. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg's office told News Nine that they are directing questions to the health departments, but that Wausau's mask mandate is up at the end of the month.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said that though he's excited by the news, he doesn't want to jump the gun.

"Nothing is changing at city hall, none of the city policies that we have in place are changing. We're going to take a few days and try to get those questions answered and we're going to re-evaluate things on Monday. I believe things are going to be different on Monday and we're going to relax some of those internal policies we have as well as those relating to the public," Wiza said.

One of the biggest hold- ups is knowing whether or not people have been vaccinated.



"Do we card people? Do we check? You have your vaccination card if you've gotten it [the vaccine], but I'm not comfortable asking people to prove that," Wiza said.

The Wausau Police Department releasing a statement asking people to be patient as things change. They reminded people that individual businesses can make their own decisions regarding requiring masks or not and residents should continue to respect their requests.

Many Stevens Point residents preferred not to go on camera but did express their excitement at the news and said they look forward to getting back to normal soon.