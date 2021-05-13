All Wisconsin teenagers can now get vaccinated

(WAOW) -- Children ages 12 to 15 can now get vaccinated at clinics across the area like Northcentral Technical College and Marshfield Clinic Health System locations. That stemmed from an announcement by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday night.

"Well, I feel as long as it's safe for the kids, then they should probably do it," said Josh Warnke of Wausau. Warnke got his vaccine at NTC in Wausau, and he said like many others, he was waiting his turn. Even though he doesn't have kids, he feels those who can get the vaccine should do it for their families.

"Kids miss their grandparents, grandparents miss their grandkids, you know, and it would be nice to be able to see them and be safe, not risk their lives," Warnke said.

The 12-to-15 year-olds that can now get their shots do need parental permission, and a parent or guardian has to be there for the shot. One official says Wednesday's news of expanded eligibility did not come as a surprise.

"So we had an inkling it was coming, which gave us a little time to prepare. So we're happy that more people have access to the vaccine," said Judy Burrows, Public Information Officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

News 9 spoke with a few people who didn't want to go on camera; some said they were excited to get the vaccine, some didn't know how they felt, another said it was just another shot to them.

"With the studies that they've done with the teens, they've found that no one has gotten ill from Covid after being vaccinated," Burrows said. With more people now able to get the vaccine, she says they're starting to see a positive impact.

"It's really helping us get back to a more normal way of being together," Burrows said.

Just the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for that age group, which requires two doses.