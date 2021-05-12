Takeaways: Partisan discord instead of Jan. 6 answers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House hearing on the Capitol insurrection has wrapped up after harsh words from lawmakers. The hearing Wednesday frequently devolved into partisan shouting matches, with lawmakers more often blaming each other than thoroughly questioning the witnesses. Democrats attacked President Donald Trump’s former acting secretary of defense, at some points screaming at him. They are upset about what they argue were unnecessary delays by the Pentagon in sending help to an overrun Capitol. Republicans meanwhile downplayed the violence of the day, even though Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol beat and injured police officers who were guarding the building.