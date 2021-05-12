Drivers scrambling for fuel as hacked pipeline restarts

Drivers scrambling for fuel as hacked pipeline restartsNew
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Drivers are waiting in long lines at gas stations in the Southeast after a hack of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations. Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday. But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal. In the meantime, drivers have been finding gas stations with little or no gas in some Southeast states.