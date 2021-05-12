Packers reported to be signing QB Blake Bortles

The Packers have their QB... well at least another back-up that is.

It was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Green Bay is signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles to a one-year deal.

The move to sign another signal caller should come as no surprise as second-year Jordan Love is the only other quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers currently on the roster.

Should Rodgers decide to sit out the season, or the Packers trade him, Bortles could provide an experienced passer to bridge the gap as Love continues to prepare.

Bortles also brings familiarity with the Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the two spent time together in Jacksonville.

Hackett was Bortles position coach and offensive coordinator from 2015-2018.

In his career Bortles has started 73 games going 24-49 with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.