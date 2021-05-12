Oneida County becomes first in area to surpass 50% with at least one COVID-19 vaccine

ONEIDA CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Oneida County is the first in the North Central Wisconsin region to surpass a major vaccination milestone.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) 50% of the County's population has now gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Two more counties could reach this milestone by the end of the week: Iron and Vilas.

At the same time, the worst County in the state in terms of vaccinations, Taylor County, reaches 25% of its population with at least one vaccination.

Dane County is the best in the state in terms of vaccinating its population, at this point 61.6% of residents have gotten at least one vaccine.

Around 40% North Central Wisconsin region has gotten at least one vaccine at this point and 34.2% are fully vaccinated.