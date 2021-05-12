Japan’s SoftBank returns to profit on global stock boom

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. says it returned to profitability in the fiscal year that ended in March, boosted by the strong performance of its sprawling investments as stock prices surged. Tokyo-based SoftBank reported its profit was 4.99 trillion yen, or $36 billion, a dramatic reversal from a 962 billion yen loss during the previous fiscal year. The company did not break down quarterly results. Sales for the fiscal year totaled 5.6 trillion yen, or $51 billion, up 7%. SoftBank’s sales or monetization of its assets, such as Chinese technology company Alibaba, helped to plump up its bottom line.