GARDEN GOODIES: Chives

Today on Garden Goodies, for the first time, we are eating chives!

Chives are an herb that are a member of the Allium genus of plants that includes onion and garlic. In fact, chives smell almost exactly like onions and are used in a similar manner to onions in many dishes.

Onions are more of a large vegetable for adding to dishes, whereas chives are more of a garnish or seasoning.

The best part about growing chives is that they grow just about anywhere and require little to no maintenance. They are one of the first herbs to grow in the Spring so you can enjoy them early in the year before anything else.

They also produce beautiful flowers later in the spring so they can double as food and landscaping. It is best to harvest your chives for eating or drying before the plant begins to flower.

Today we are enjoying chives in a ranch vegetable dip.

Recipe:

2 cups of sour cream

powdered dip mix

chopped chives

Mix all the ingredients together. Use for dipping with vegetables or chips.