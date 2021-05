Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.