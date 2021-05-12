Freeze Warning until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern

Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.