Freeze Warning until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 6:14 am
5:34 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Vilas

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

