Finance committee receives input how to to spend American Rescue Plan funding

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The City of Wausau's Finance Committee held a listening session to hear the public's ideas about how to use federal COVID-19 funding.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Congress will be providing $350 billion to state and local governments. Wausau's share will be around $15.6 million.

The city is waiting for more clarification from the U.S. Treasury's office on how they can use the funds.

Some eligible uses:

Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, relative to revenues collected in the most recent fiscal year prior to the emergency

COVID-19 expenditures or negative economic impacts of COVID-19, including assistance to small businesses, households, and hard-hit industries, economic recovery

Premium pay for essential workers

Investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Restrictions on uses:

Funds allocated to states can't be used to directly or indirectly to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or tax increase

Funds can't be deposited into any pension fund

Funding must be spent by the end of the 2024 calendar year

Among some of the ideas citizens provided included improvements to infrastructure, including air filtration systems to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Others wanted more affordable housing options in the area.

Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg says the city could see the first half of that funding as early as this week.