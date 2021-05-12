EXPLAINER: How COVID-19 vaccines will work for kids in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Children ages 12 and older can now get COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S., offering parents and schools a chance to relax their pandemic precautions. A government advisory committee recommended Pfizer’s vaccine for children 12 and older on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration expanded authorization of the shots to the age group earlier in the week. Locations already offering the Pfizer vaccine should be able to give the shots to all authorized ages in most cases. School districts are also preparing to host vaccination clinics. And health officials are working to make the shots more widely available at doctor’s offices.