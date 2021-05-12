Ellen Degeneres ending talk show in 2022

(CNN) — Well, she almost made it to 20 seasons, but Ellen Degeneres says she is ending her daytime talk show.

Speaking to the “Hollywood Reporter,” Degeneres says she plans to wrap it up next year. That will bring the show to 19 seasons.

The comedian says she no longer feels challenged by the show.

The seeds for its demise may have been planted more than a year ago. That’s when reporters started surfacing accusing Degeneres of being controlling and difficult to work with.

Then, dozens of former staffers accused the show’s top producers of sexual misconduct.

Degeneres plans to discuss her decision during an interview with Oprah Winfrey scheduled to air on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” Thursday.