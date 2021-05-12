California likely to keep some mask mandates, governor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will likely keep some mask mandates in place this summer. Newsom had told Fox 11 in Los Angeles that there would be “no mandates” for wearing masks, except for large indoor gatherings where people “from around the world” are mingling. Newsom on Wednesday said the state will still have mask “guidelines and mandates” for indoor activities. He said he hopes those rules can be lifted “sooner rather than later.” Newsom announced last month he would lift nearly all coronavirus restrictions on June 15 if the state’s coronavirus cases continue to decline.