Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on bills making it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals up Tuesday are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The Republican-backed measures are part of a national push among conservatives to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his unproven claims of widespread fraud and abuse.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.

This is one of a number of measures members of the legislature are considering today, others include police reform, attempting to override Gov. Evers veto, sending help to the border, and requiring the national anthem.