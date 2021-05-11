UN seeks proposals to end force on Sudan-South Sudan border

The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the nearly 3,700-strong peacekeeping force in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border until Nov. 15. It also asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday to provide recommendations for reconfiguring and ending the mission, though he informed the council early last month that he couldn’t provide such options because of differences between the two countries. Both Sudan and South Sudan claim ownership of the oil-rich Abyei area and have failed to work out its final status. The U.N. force has been in Abyei since 2011.