UN envoy: Iraqis must ensure integrity of October elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A top U.N. envoy is urging Iraqis to uphold the integrity of “all-important national elections” in October. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert says the world will be watching to see that voting is free and transparent without political pressure or interference. The U.N. special representative for Iraq told the Security Council on Tuesday that the Iraqi people demanded these elections during demonstrations last year in which some paid with their lives, and “now is not the time to let them down.” Hennis-Plasschaert said: “For elections to be trusted, disinformation must be combatted with facts, and intimidation must be replaced with accountability.”