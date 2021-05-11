British PM seeks to bolster economy, union in new parliament

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government is seeking to capitalize on its electoral strength by outlining a sweeping legislative agenda for the new session of Parliament. The package aims to bolster the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, defuse tensions that threaten the country’s unity and combat social issues ranging from housing to care for older adults. Queen Elizabeth II outlined 29 bills Tuesday in the monarch’s annual address laying out the government’s legislative priorities at the ceremonial start of the new parliamentary session. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Cabinet put together the list of proposals after a year of lockdowns and COVID-19 restrictions triggered the U.K.’s deepest economic slump in three centuries.