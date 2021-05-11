Tribal leader delivers “State of the Tribes” address

(WAOW) -- Tuesday afternoon, tribal leaders came together on the senate floor to talk about the issues facing Wisconsin's 11 federally recognized tribes.

"The decisions made in the state legislature have tremendous impact on our tribal nations, and our nations have a tremendous impact on the state," said President John Johnson Sr. of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Johnson addressed issues like the centuries old treaty rights for Wisconsin's tribes that give them federal rights to fish and hunt on certain waterways and lands.

"We paid a high price for these rights. Loss of life, loss of liberty, loss of identity. Yet sadly we must continue to defend these rights generation after generation," he said.

He also discussed the difficulties the tribes have been facing during the pandemic, especially with the increase in drug use.

"The flow of drugs into the Northwoods has escalated during the pandemic, as mental health, economic and growing challenges exert pressure on our people and families," Johnson said.

Racism was also a heavily emphasized topic. Johnson called for an end to using racially insensitive imagery or words to represent Native Americans, such as with school mascots or geographical features.

"No one can overcome history without understanding and acknowledging and working to create a prosperous and peaceful future for all of our children," he said.

But underlying everything was a call to action for lawmakers.

"With this in mind my goal today is to help create a greater understanding of native people," he said.