TRAFFIC ALERT: WIS 54 westbound closed near Dexterville

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — A traffic incident is closing down a strip of WIS 54 Westbound.

The incident took place around 6:30 am and is located on WIS 54 at Lonesome Road near Dexterville. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the closure of the westbound lanes will last at least two hours.

WisDOT did not further describe the traffic incident.

This is a developing story. News 9 will continue to provide updates on the status of the closure as information becomes available.