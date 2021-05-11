Senior Sendoff: Maria Esser – Pittsville

For this Senior Sendoff we are honoring Maria Esser from Pittsville.

Maria has had quite the career as a Panthers, so lets start with athletics. She ran cross country, danced on the football and basketball pom squads was a football cheerleader as well as a manager for the wrestling and baseball team.

Moving over to her more academic accomplishments, she is the president of the National Honor Society., a member of FBLA and the international club.

She is also a gifted potterer and has created hundreds of bowls for the Pittsville Empty Bowls program.

As for what's next she will continue her education at UW- Madison this fall majoring in English.