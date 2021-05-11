Republicans delay veto overrides on COVID-19 bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have postponed voting on overriding vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of bills that would prevent health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and prohibit the closing of churches during the pandemic. Evers vetoed both bills last month, saying they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic. There are no statewide vaccination mandates in place, or statewide orders limiting capacity in churches or requiring them to be closed. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn’t say why the vote was postponed Tuesday, but said it could take place at a later date.