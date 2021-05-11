Portage County considering new needle exchange program

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Health and Human Services committee heard a proposal on Monday for a new needle exchange program.

The program is offered in partnership with Vivent Health and would provide a safe space for people to access clean needles and dispose of used ones.

It would link users with substance abuse treatment programs, overdose prevents education and reduce syringe litter in the community.

Officials say it will help address the stigma surrounding substance abuse and offer a path to recovery.