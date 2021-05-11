Parnell expected to announce for Pennsylvania Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sean Parnell is expected to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. He scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon in suburban Pittsburgh. Parnell is a decorated Army veteran and regular guest on Fox News programs who became a favorite of former President Donald Trump. Parnell unsuccessfully challenged Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in western Pennsylvania last year. The Senate seat in the presidential battleground state is being left open after two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he wouldn’t run again. Both the Democratic and Republican fields are getting crowded, with next year’s primary election still a year away.