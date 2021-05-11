NIH vaccine designer takes coronavirus research to Harvard

The U.S. government scientist who helped design one of the first COVID-19 vaccines and then tackled skepticism of the shots in communities of color is getting a new research home. Kizzmekia Corbett of the National Institutes of Health will take her pursuit of next-generation coronavirus vaccines to Harvard University. The school was expected to make the announcement Tuesday. At the NIH, Corbett helped lead development of the Moderna shot. The vaccine is authorized in the U.S. and other countries. Corbett said the move will allow her to become even more involved in vaccine outreach and equity.