Montana landmarks named for Confederate leader questioned

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Multiple groups have asked the federal government to rename three Montana geographic features currently named after a Confederate Civil War leader and proponent of slavery. The Yellowstone Public Radio reported that the groups, which include the Montana Racial Equity Project and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, asked the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to rename Jeff Davis Peak and Jeff Davis Creek in Beaverhead County and Jeff Davis Gulch in Lewis and Clark County. Jefferson Davis was the president of the Confederated States during the Civil War. The process could take years before a decision is made.