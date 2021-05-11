Mexico says 2 leading candidates in state race to be charged

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a surprise move, federal prosecutors in Mexico say they plan to file charges against the two leading candidates in a key governorship race in which the ruling party trails. The Attorney General’s Office said it plans to charge one candidate with vote-buying and another for illegal campaign financing. If the charges are filed, they would likely eliminate the top contenders for the governorship of the key industrial state of Nuevo Leon. The woman running for the ruling Morena party has been coming third in most polls, after she admitted she met with Keith Raniere, the convicted leader of the NXIVM cult.