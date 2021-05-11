Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case.

Judge Harlin Hale announced his decision Tuesday in the case over whether the powerful gun-rights group should be allowed to incorporate in Texas instead of New York.

Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James argued the bankruptcy filing was an effort by NRA leaders to avoid accountability for using the group’s coffers as their piggybank.

The ruling leaves the NRA to face a New York state lawsuit that accuses it of financial abuses and aims to put it out of business.

By JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press