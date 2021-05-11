Idaho governor signs bill to halt Biden moves on gun laws

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed legislation aimed at thwarting a half-dozen executive actions taken by President Joe Biden to combat gun violence. The Republican governor on Monday signed a bill prohibiting Idaho government entities from upholding Biden’s March executive actions. The orders include a crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and are often purchased without background checks. Biden also tightened regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces like the one used in Colorado in a shooting in March that left 10 dead. The new state law comes just days after a shooting at a middle school injured two students and a custodian.