Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Oneida County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,

Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern

Marinette County Counties.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.