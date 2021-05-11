Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest,
Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County and Southern
Marinette County Counties.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.