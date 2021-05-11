Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Shawano County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other
sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&