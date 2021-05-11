Freeze Warning until TUE 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures and widespread frost.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other

sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&