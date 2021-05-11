Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A fire has destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years. The fire burned down the Scamman Farm barn in Stratham. The Stratham Fire Department says the fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt. In 2011, Mitt Romney announced at the farm that he was running for president. Former Presidents George W. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, also had visited the farm.