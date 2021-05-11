Dua Lipa wins big at Brits, urges health worker pay raise

LONDON (AP) — British singer Dua Lipa is calling for a “fair” pay raise for British health workers after being named a double winner at the Brit Awards in London. An audience of 4,000 was on hand Tuesday night for the glitz of Britain’s leading music prize ceremony at the O2 Arena as part of the United Kingdom’s test return to mass attendance events in the age of the coronavirus. Lipa took home the British female solo artist and album of the year titles. She said there is a “massive disparity between gratitude and respect” for those on the health front line. Taylor Swift said it was an “incredible honor” as she received the global icon award.