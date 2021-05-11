Discussion held on future of UW System

(WAOW)-- The future of the UW System was the topic of discussion Tuesday evening.

The talk was held was held by the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

It all comes on the heels of the state senate's Universities and Technical Colleges Committe releasing a report on the future of the UW-System.

Several recommendations are made including restructuring campuses into regional districts and eliminating the tuition freeze.

When it comes to a tuition freeze, the committee is recommending that it be left to expire when in ends after the current 2019-21 Biennial Budget Act.

"Probably the one that's getting the most attention is our recommendation for a reorganization into four regions plus the University of Wisconsin-Madison," said state senator Roger Roth. He is also the chair of the committee.

The regions would be:

Northwest region: UW-Eau Claire; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; UW-Superior

Northeast region: UW-Green Bay; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Stevens Point

Southwest region: UW-La Crosse; UW-Platteville

Milwaukee region: UW-Milwaukee; UW-Parkside; UW-Whitewater

The discussion can be viewed here.

The full report can be read below or through this link.