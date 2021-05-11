California governor proposes $12B to house state’s homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The governor is expected to elaborate on the plan at a media event in San Diego County Tuesday morning after it was announced in a statement. The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state. Newsom is a former mayor of San Francisco and took on the state’s twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing before the pandemic hit. Newsom’s proposal announced Tuesday includes $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units.