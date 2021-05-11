Bulgaria caretaker government appointed until July election

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria has moved to quell a political crisis by appointing a retired general as interim prime minister until an election is held in July. Stefan Yanev, 61, will lead a caretaker government whose main task will be to restore stability in a nation shaken by monthlong anti-government protests and political bickering in a short-lived, deeply fractured parliament. Yanev, a retired brigadier general who has served the last four years as security advisor to President Rumen Radev, is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in the previous caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017. The president’s office announced Tuesday that Radev will dissolve parliament Wednesday and set an election for July 11.