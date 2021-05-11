Brewers, Bucks increasing capacity to 50%

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — More Milwaukee fans are going to be able to enjoy sports in person as soon as this weekend.

For the Bucks, the capacity increase from 18% to 50% comes in time for the start of the NBA playoff.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the Health Department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the City and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”

Limited single-same tickets for the Bucks playoff games go on sale Friday, May 14. Season ticket holders will be contacted by their representative.

For the Brewers, the increase from 25% to 50% begins on Saturday, May 15 against the Atlanta Braves.

"Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year and today's announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations Rick Schlesinger. "We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field."

Fans who have Brewers season tickets will be contacted for seating options. Right now, tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.