Will gas prices continue to climb in Wisconsin?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Topping off the gas tank is taking a bigger chunk out of your wallet.

Gas prices continue to climb week by week.

Over this past week and month, drivers have been putting more money in the pump with prices ticking up 11 cents over the past month.

Which is more than the national average, and drivers are hoping it goes down.

"I was at the this side of town, I knew I needed gas, but yeah it's difficult to pay $2.81 a gallon," said Albert Kuhn, a Wisconsin resident.

The 11 cent increase could just be the beginning.

As a recovery is being seen from the pandemic, a new threat could drive prices even higher.

The cyber attack at the Colonial Pipeline down in Georgia is delaying gasoline shipments to the east coast.

Delays could have a trickle down affect here, but some drivers say a hack shouldn't have happened in the first place.

"The cyber attacks, they should've been taken care of. We have some of the best IT people in the world. We have some of the most sophisticated electronics in the world. We should be able to counter that before it even gets started and it's not happening," said Ray Klapatauskas, a Wisconsin resident.

According to GasBuddy, the difference between the least and most expensive gas in the badger state is 50 cents.

The average coming in around about $2.84, leaving drivers upset when they get to the pump.

"Nobody likes it and it's just a fact of life, you know we take a look at it and prices are increasing everywhere. Go to the grocery market and everything is going up, skyrocketing," Klapatauskas said.

Washington is still dealing with the fallout of Georgia's 'Colonial' hack.

Officials aren't sure yet how far it will reach but they're not ruling out even more pain at the pump.