WI Attorney General Kaul calls on Facebook to abandon plans for kids Instagram

(WQOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General is among 44 attorneys general across the country urging Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ditch plans of an Instagram made for kids 13 and under.

The attorneys general say "social media can be detrimental to children for myriad reasons and that Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms."

“Launching a version of Instagram for children under 13 would make it more difficult to protect kids from the detrimental effects of social media. Facebook needs to reconsider and drop this plan,” Kaul said.

Among the items outlined by the attorneys general, they argue social media can be harmful to the physical, emotional and mental well-being of children.

They also argue children are not equipped to handle "the range of challenges that come with having an Instagram account." They point to what content is appropriate to be shared.

The third item the attorneys general say is, "Facebook has a record of failing to protect the safety and privacy of children."