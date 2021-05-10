Untroubled waters: Bridge transported along Rotterdam river

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 200-meter (656-foot) -long bridge has cruised slowly through the heart of Rotterdam in the early morning hours, heading for its new home near the city’s busy port area. The Suurhoff Bridge was floating on pontoons that were pushed and pulled by tug boats past a series of other bridges on the Maas River that bisects Rotterdam, in a meticulously planned, hours-long operation Monday. The existing bridges have sections that can be raised to allow ships with large cargoes to pass. The new bridge is 20 meters (65 feet) wide and has a 40 meter (131 feet) high arch. It will be placed alongside an existing bridge that carries traffic to and from the Maasvlakte port area.