The frost threat continues

Quiet weather is ahead for most of this week. There will be a fair amount of sun and a slow warm-up after today. Rain chances will be sparse until the weekend.

Today: Quite cool with a mix of sun and clouds. A few sprinkles possible during the afternoon.

High: 53 Wind: North 10-15

Tonight: Clearing with hard frost likely.

Low: 30 Wind: North around 5

Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy.

High: 59 Wind: North-Northwest around 10

Today will be the coolest day of the week with high temps in the upper 40s in the far north and low to mid 50s in the southern half of the area. Some clouds drifting through during the afternoon could produce a few sprinkles. Winds will not be too bad, out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

With clear skies tonight, there will be another hard frost around the area. Otherwise, Tuesday is looking a little better with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s. After some frost Wednesday morning, it should be a nice day for the middle of the week with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the 60s.

Fairly pleasant weather will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. There is a slight chance of showers late Friday into Saturday and then the rain chance will increase up to 30% on Sunday. There might even be a thunderstorm or two late in the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid to upper 60s, which is about normal for this time of year.

Pollen Count: Last Friday May 7th, 57, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1905 - A deadly tornado hit the town of Snyder, OK, killing 87 persons. The tornado leveled 100 homes in Snyder, and destroyed many others. The large and violent tornado killed a total of 97 persons along its 40 miles path across southwestern Oklahoma. Its roar could reportedly be heard up to twelve miles away. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)