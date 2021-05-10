States push jobless from virus recession to return to work

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — States are pushing the unemployed to return to work to help businesses large and small find the workers they need to emerge from the COVID-19 recession. Some argue the generous unemployment benefits offered when the economy crashed are making it too easy for people to not return to work. Now some states are reinstating a requirement that anyone who collects unemployment must look for work. At least three states, Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina, are ending the $300 supplemental benefit that is on top of state benefits. And at least one state, Tennessee, is moving to reduce the maximum amount of time a worker can collect unemployment.