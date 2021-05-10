South’s Moon hopes to restart N. Korean diplomacy with Biden

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s leader says he’ll use his upcoming summit with President Joe Biden as a chance to push to restart diplomacy with North Korea. Moon said Monday the Biden administration’s recently completed North Korea policy review includes a diplomatic, phased approach to resolve the North Korean nuclear crisis. Moon said when he meets Biden for their first summit talks in Washington on May 21, he’ll try to bolster bilateral military alliance, boost a policy coordination on North Korea and find ways to resume stalled talks with North Korea.