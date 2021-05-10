Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state TV says an Israeli helicopter gunship opened fire on a home at the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding one person. The TV said the unidentified man was taken to hospital for treatment following Monday’s attack on the southern Quneitra region. The attack comes days after a similar attack by an Israeli helicopter on Quneitra that did not inflict casualties. On May 5, Israel fired missiles toward northwestern Syria, killing one person and wounding six. Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.