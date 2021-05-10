Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to soothe concerns about price spikes or damage to the economy from last week’s cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline. Officials stress that the fuel supply has so far not experienced widespread disruptions, and the pipeline company says it’s working toward “substantially restoring operational service” by this coming weekend. The White House says it is monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast, and that President Joe Biden has directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear. Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.