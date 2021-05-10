Nearing the end of the cold snap

FREEZE WARNING in effect later Monday night into Tuesday morning. Be sure to cover your tender plants or bring them indoors to avoid damage as low temperatures drop into the mid 20s to around 30 degrees in most of the News 9 area. Winds will be light from the north Monday night.

It sure has been an unusually cool May pattern around here with that persistent flow of polar air out of Canada for the last week or so. However, we do continue to see some changes starting the middle of this week and beyond. Tuesday should bring partly cloudy skies with highs bouncing up to 58 degrees. Winds will be from the north to northwest at 5-12 mph.

High pressure will still be near us Wednesday bringing another day with quite a bit of sunshine and some puffy cumulus clouds. It will feel warmer with lows near 32 and highs around 65 degrees. The normal high is in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue the partly sunny and milder trend with lows around the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the upper 60s. We can’t rule out some sprinkles or isolated light showers each afternoon. But for it will dry most of the time.

Saturday is still expected to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There is a 30% chance of light rain Saturday night in the southern part of the News 9 area. We will have a continued chance of some scattered showers Sunday through midday Monday with highs hovering in the 60s. Hopefully, we will get at least a quarter-inch out of the weekend system as it will be getting rather dry by then.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen Monday morning (Moderate – 66)

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 10-May 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1966 - Morning lows of 21 degrees at Bloomington-Normal and Aurora, IL, established a state record for the month of May. (The Weather Channel)

1990 - A spring storm produced heavy snow in Upper Michigan and eastern Wisconsin. Totals ranged up to 12 inches at Marquette MI, with eight inches reported at Muskego, WI and Hartford WI. The heavy wet snow, and winds gusting to 35 mph, damaged or destroyed thousands of trees, and downed numerous power lines. Total damage from the storm was more than four million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)