Hopes fade for minke whale stuck in River Thames near London

LONDON (AP) — Hopes are fading for a young minke whale lost who became trapped in the River Thames near London. Rescuers trying to recapture the whale said Monday evening that its condition had deteriorated rapidly and it would soon be stranded by the dropping tide near Teddington in southwest London. The British Divers Marine Life Rescue said a veterinary team were on standby to “end its suffering”. A Port of London Authority spokesman said a whale had never been seen this far up the Thames before, 95 miles from its mouth. He says “it’s like seeing a camel at the North Pole.”